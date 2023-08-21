Amarillo Police CIRT responding to barricaded subject in hotel room

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Critical Incident Response Team is responding to a barricaded subject in a hotel room.

APD says the subject is inside a room at the Relax Inn off of I40 W.

Negotiators and Swat are on scene.

This is an active investigation, police ask you to avoid the area.

NewsChannel10 crews are on scene.

