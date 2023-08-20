A Hot Close to the Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! We’ll see above average temperatures once again for today, with highs building into the 90′s and 100′s for much of the area. Winds might be a little breezy late in the day today, coming out of the south at 15-20 mph. Sunshine will dominate the region today, as the air will be very dry, making it hard for any clouds to develop. Not many chances of rain are in the forecast, as sunshine and above average temperatures will likely stick around for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.