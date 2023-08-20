Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Hot Close to the Weekend

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! We’ll see above average temperatures once again for today, with highs building into the 90′s and 100′s for much of the area. Winds might be a little breezy late in the day today, coming out of the south at 15-20 mph. Sunshine will dominate the region today, as the air will be very dry, making it hard for any clouds to develop. Not many chances of rain are in the forecast, as sunshine and above average temperatures will likely stick around for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for help in an overnight homicide...
Amarillo Police: Overnight homicide leaves one man dead
Jared Miller, City Manager
City Council schedules special meeting, regarding a separation agreement with the city manager
Calf Fry Festival benefitting Potter County first responders
First-ever ‘Calf Fry Festival’ benefitting Potter County’s first responders
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
Texas DPS confiscates methamphetamine, heroin during traffic stop in Carson County
Texas DPS confiscates methamphetamine, heroin during traffic stop in Carson County

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Another Hot Weekend
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
Shelden has your weekend outlook!
Shelden's Friday Update 8/18