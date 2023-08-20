Countdown to Kickoff: Bushland Falcons

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - If you follow sports in this area, one team name you’ve heard plenty over the years is that of the Bushland Falcons, and for good reason, too.

The Falcons are 56-17 over the course of the last five years, with only two district losses over that entire span.

Coming off of a 9-1 regular season in his first outing, second-year starting quarterback Dawson Hall is ready to continue that success.

“Getting to be the quarterback of the team, everybody looks up to you,” the senior said. “It’s really fun to play quarterback. It’s been one of my dreams my whole life: to be the quarterback on varsity. Getting to do it for two years has been a lot of fun. I feel like everything’s a little easier, it goes a little slower. Having that year of experience helps you out a little bit.”

“He’s always done that,” Head Coach Josh Reynolds said. “I heard him today, just talking a little bit, encouraging guys, saying ‘Hey, let’s go. Let’s get it going.”

The Falcons’ years of success will not make their schedule any less of a gauntlet. They open up with a strong West Plains team that’s returning 18 starters, followed by state semifinalist Canadian and bi-district champion Childress. They also face Dumas, who hasn’t had a losing season in nearly 10 years.

All eyes will be on Shallowater, though, the only team to beat Bushland in the regular season last year, handing them their second district loss in the last five years.

On top of all of that, their bye week won’t even come until the last week of the season, meaning ten straight weeks of uninterrupted football for the Falcons.

