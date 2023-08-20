Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Countdown to Kickoff: Bushland Falcons

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Bushland Falcons
By Preston Moore and Rylee Robinson
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - If you follow sports in this area, one team name you’ve heard plenty over the years is that of the Bushland Falcons, and for good reason, too.

The Falcons are 56-17 over the course of the last five years, with only two district losses over that entire span.

Coming off of a 9-1 regular season in his first outing, second-year starting quarterback Dawson Hall is ready to continue that success.

“Getting to be the quarterback of the team, everybody looks up to you,” the senior said. “It’s really fun to play quarterback. It’s been one of my dreams my whole life: to be the quarterback on varsity. Getting to do it for two years has been a lot of fun. I feel like everything’s a little easier, it goes a little slower. Having that year of experience helps you out a little bit.”

“He’s always done that,” Head Coach Josh Reynolds said. “I heard him today, just talking a little bit, encouraging guys, saying ‘Hey, let’s go. Let’s get it going.”

The Falcons’ years of success will not make their schedule any less of a gauntlet. They open up with a strong West Plains team that’s returning 18 starters, followed by state semifinalist Canadian and bi-district champion Childress. They also face Dumas, who hasn’t had a losing season in nearly 10 years.

All eyes will be on Shallowater, though, the only team to beat Bushland in the regular season last year, handing them their second district loss in the last five years.

On top of all of that, their bye week won’t even come until the last week of the season, meaning ten straight weeks of uninterrupted football for the Falcons.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for help in an overnight homicide...
Amarillo Police: Overnight homicide leaves one man dead
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
Jared Miller, City Manager
City Council schedules special meeting, regarding a separation agreement with the city manager
Texas DPS confiscates methamphetamine, heroin during traffic stop in Carson County
Texas DPS confiscates methamphetamine, heroin during traffic stop in Carson County
Local establishment Malcolm’s Ice Cream and Food helps beat the heat
Good News: Local establishment Malcolm’s Ice Cream and Food helps beat the heat

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: Randall Raiders
Countdown to Kickoff: Randall Raiders
Countdown to Kickoff: Lefors Pirates
Countdown to Kickoff: Lefors Pirates
WT volleyball prepares for new season
#BigTrust going into the 2023 season for defending Division II National Champions, West Texas A&M
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Shawn Roof, Cameron Armstrong and Josh Prock
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Shawn Roof, Cameron Armstrong and Josh Prock