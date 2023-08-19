First-ever ‘Calf Fry Festival’ benefitting Potter County’s first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starlight Ranch Event Center is hosting it’s first-ever “Calf Fry Festival,” benefiting Potter County First Responders.

For $35 you can enjoy food and music, and know that your money will go towards the Potter County Sheriff and Fire-Rescue Employee Benefit Fund.

The Employee Benefit Fund was created to help first responders of potter county with anything they are struggling with or any unforeseen need like a family emergency or funeral.

“We also helped when the deputy and the firemen got injured at the fair. We helped give money for medical costs,” says Jason Stevens, Potter County Fire, and Benefit Board Member.

Potter County Sheriff, Brian Thomas says it covers both little and big things.

“You go out on a tragic event, we try to have a debrief the very next day, but sometimes that hurt is a little deeper and maybe they need something extra and so they also help with the counseling and those kind of things and maybe provide some assistance with that. but it’s also to let them know that they are cared about,” says Thomas.

The Employee Benefit Fund also covers assistance and wellness for the sheriff’s deputies and firemen’s immediate family members. Including retreats, emergency expenses, and counseling.

“It really is just to let them know that there are people there and we all care about each other. We’re a big family and I’ve always pushed that. We try to strive to be a big family,” says Thomas.

Co-owner of Starlight Ranch, Patrick Lee says they have been eager to host this event and are thrilled to be able to provide the space.

“That’s what we want to do. We want to support Amarillo just as much as Amarillo supported us,” explains Lee.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Fire-Rescue, and Starlight Ranch hope to make Calf Fry Festival a yearly event in Amarillo.

“We couldn’t do this fund without support from these kinds of charity community events to help build the money up so we can continue to do this in the years to come,” says Stevens.

