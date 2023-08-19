Countdown to Kickoff: Randall Raiders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders football program has long been one of the most successful in the state.

New head coach Dan Sherwood is hoping to continue that, but understands the team is still in the process of adjusting to the change.

“I mean, football is football,” Sherwood said. “If they can apply what it is they’ve done in the past to the new terminology we’re doing now, and make that learning curve just a little bit shorter, then they’re going to be better for that. That’s on us, too, as coaches, being able to understand what it is they were doing and help them apply that.”

It should come as no surprise: though the season is just getting started, Coach Sherwood and his players are already forming a deep connection.

“He’s very charismatic,” Randall junior WR/DB Collin Miller said. “He’s an awesome person. He loves football and he loves us. He’s a really great guy and he really inspires me to be like him a lot.”

“They’re getting to know me, and I’m getting to know them,” Sherwood said. “Building that trust each and every day, that’s a big thing. You can’t take it for granted. You have to earn it.”

The Raiders will have the benefit this year of playing three of their four district matchups at Happy State Bank Stadium, which should only help their chances, as they look to take home more than just a share of the district title this fall.

Randall has one of the toughest schedules in the entire area this year, though, not only because they face powerhouses like Canadian, Dumas, Pampa and Canyon, but also because their bye week just so happens to fall on the very last week of the season.

That means 10 consecutive weeks of football with no breaks for the Raiders, and with a district like theirs, those 10 weeks will be far from easy.

