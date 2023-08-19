Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Countdown to Kickoff: Randall Raiders

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Randall Raiders
By KJ Doyle and Preston Moore
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders football program has long been one of the most successful in the state.

New head coach Dan Sherwood is hoping to continue that, but understands the team is still in the process of adjusting to the change.

“I mean, football is football,” Sherwood said. “If they can apply what it is they’ve done in the past to the new terminology we’re doing now, and make that learning curve just a little bit shorter, then they’re going to be better for that. That’s on us, too, as coaches, being able to understand what it is they were doing and help them apply that.”

It should come as no surprise: though the season is just getting started, Coach Sherwood and his players are already forming a deep connection.

“He’s very charismatic,” Randall junior WR/DB Collin Miller said. “He’s an awesome person. He loves football and he loves us. He’s a really great guy and he really inspires me to be like him a lot.”

“They’re getting to know me, and I’m getting to know them,” Sherwood said. “Building that trust each and every day, that’s a big thing. You can’t take it for granted. You have to earn it.”

The Raiders will have the benefit this year of playing three of their four district matchups at Happy State Bank Stadium, which should only help their chances, as they look to take home more than just a share of the district title this fall.

Randall has one of the toughest schedules in the entire area this year, though, not only because they face powerhouses like Canadian, Dumas, Pampa and Canyon, but also because their bye week just so happens to fall on the very last week of the season.

That means 10 consecutive weeks of football with no breaks for the Raiders, and with a district like theirs, those 10 weeks will be far from easy.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.
Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another...
Woman dies after getting pinned between 2 pickup trucks, sheriff’s office says
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: Lefors Pirates
Countdown to Kickoff: Lefors Pirates
WT volleyball prepares for new season
#BigTrust going into the 2023 season for defending Division II National Champions, West Texas A&M
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Shawn Roof, Cameron Armstrong and Josh Prock
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Shawn Roof, Cameron Armstrong and Josh Prock
Shawn Roof, Amarillo Sod Poodles Manager
SPORTS DRIVE: Manager Shawn Roof tells us about the Sod Poodles leading the TX league in homeruns!