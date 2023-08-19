Countdown to Kickoff: Lefors Pirates

LEFORS, Texas (KFDA) - It’s Coach Cameron Armstrong’s second year steering the Pirates’ ship as head coach, and it’s bound to be different than his first.

With over half of both starting units from last year returning, the experience is there.

The 2023 Pirates have the willpower to reach whatever goals they set their minds to.

“We started in May for football season,” Lefors senior running back Kade Parks said. “As soon as track was over, it was football. We were lifting, running routes out here, getting ready. I haven’t had a winning season since I’ve gotten to high school, so it’s important to me. I want to turn it around.”

“The camaraderie with these guys... these are the kind of guys that you want to be around,” Armstrong said. “They are always here. They’re the kind of guys that you have to run out at the end of the day because they want to be around all the time and.”

Lefors has a different schedule than most teams in the area. With two bye weeks and a handful of Thursday games, it’s an unconventional one.

They’ll kick off on Friday, August 25th, against Wildorado at home, and district play begins at Silverton on October 5th at 7:30.

They’ll benefit from a bye week in the middle of their district schedule, before taking on Groom and Darrouzett.

