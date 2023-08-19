Who's Hiring?
City Council schedules special meeting, regarding a separation agreement with the city manager

Jared Miller, City Manager
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council has scheduled a special public meeting for 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 23.

Council members will consider approval of a separation agreement with City Manager Jared Miller and discuss appointing an interim city manager.

The special meeting will be held in council chambers at City Hall.

To view the agenda, click here.

