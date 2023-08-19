City Council schedules special meeting, regarding a separation agreement with the city manager

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council has scheduled a special public meeting for 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 23.

Council members will consider approval of a separation agreement with City Manager Jared Miller and discuss appointing an interim city manager.

The special meeting will be held in council chambers at City Hall.

To view the agenda, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.