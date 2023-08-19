Who's Hiring?
Another Hot Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures today will once again soar into the upper 90′s and lower 100′s for most of the area with nothing but sunshine. It won’t be quite as hot as the past couple of days, but still above average and potentially dangerous for anybody doing any physical labor outside. Tonight will be comfortable with lows dipping into the mid to upper 60′s. Tomorrow will be hot once again with triple digit temperatures possible across much of the area and lots of sunshine to go with the heat.

