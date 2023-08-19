Amarillo Police: Overnight homicide leaves one man dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for help in an overnight homicide leaving one man dead.

Police say this morning at around 4:59, officers were sent to the 5900 block of NE 9th on a person down in the roadway.

When arriving, police found 39-year-old Isaac Shay Morris dead on scene.

APD says because of his injuries the Homicide Unit was called and is currently investigating.

If anyone has information you are asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

