Texas DPS confiscates methamphetamine, heroin during traffic stop in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety confiscated methamphetamine and heroin during a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to Texas DPS, on Wednesday August 16 at around 9:20 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped an Audi Q7 heading East on I-40 for a traffic violation.

The trooper discovered multiple plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine in a floor compartment and heroine inside baggage in the back seat.

DPS says the amount of methamphetamine was more than 65 pounds and the heroin was 10 grams. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma City.

43-year-old Maicel Rondan was arrested and booked into the Carson County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.

