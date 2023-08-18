Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder

Terran Green
Terran Green(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Terran Green, 34, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder, said Sheriff County Sheriff Ed Gonzales.

Green, the suspect in the shooting of three law enforcement officers in Harris County, was taken into custody without incident following an hours-long standoff with SWAT officers Thursday evening.

The barricaded suspect surrendered to authorities shortly before midnight, according to the sheriff.

Two law enforcement officers were wounded Thursday while closing in on the suspect, who was wanted in the shooting of a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

On Thursday night, a deputy with the sheriff’s office and a U.S. Marshal were shot in the 11500 block of Silhouette Ridge, where Terran Green barricaded himself inside a home.

The sheriff said the officers tried to enter the home when Terran Green fired a weapon at them. They did not return fire, Gonzalez said in a press conference.

Gonzalez says the deputy was shot in the torso, but was wearing body armor. The US Marshal was shot in the leg.

The wounded officers were taken to Kingwood Hospital and are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Gonzalez.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.
Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another...
Woman dies after getting pinned between 2 pickup trucks, sheriff’s office says
The Lone Star Cup is awarded to the number one 4-A high school in the state of Texas in...
‘A tremendous honor’: Randall High School celebrating first day of school after winning Lone Star Cup

Latest News

Local establishment Malcolm’s Ice Cream and Food helps beat the heat
Good News: Local establishment Malcolm’s Ice Cream and Food helps beat the heat
American Red Cross Panhandle-Plains Chapter
Panhandle-Plains chapter of the American Red Cross experiencing shortage of volunteers
With school back in session, local businesses are being impacted, especially during breakfast...
‘We’re ready to go’: School in session impacting Amarillo businesses during food rush hours
School officials talk on discipline for students caught with vapes and e-cigs
School officials cracking down on discipline for students caught with vapes, e-cigs