SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Shawn Roof, Cameron Armstrong and Josh Prock

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Shawn Roof, Cameron Armstrong and Josh Prock on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Shawn Roof, Amarillo Sod Poodles Manager:

Amarillo Sod Poodles Manager Shawn Roof talks to us about the great baseball the Sod Poodles are playing, leading the Texas league in home runs, preparations for their upcoming series’ and more!

Cameron Armstrong, Lefors Football Head Coach:

With only 6 days away until high school football kicks off, Lefors Football Head Coach Cameron Armstrong tells us about their preparations, differences with 6-man football and 11-man football and more!

Josh Prock, WTAMU Women’s Basketball Head Coach:

WTAMU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Josh Prock talks to us about about his career all the way up to WT, the upcoming season and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

