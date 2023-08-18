Panhandle-Plains chapter of the American Red Cross experiencing shortage of volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Chapter of The American Red Cross is experiencing a shortage of volunteers and is in desperate need.

According to Betsy Cornette with the area Red Cross, their volunteers have dropped drastically.

“We need as many hands as we can get on deck and we don’t have very many right now,” says Betsy Cornette, Disaster Program Manager for The American Red Cross, Panhandle-Plains Chapter.

The Red Cross has been so busy responding to disasters since May 31st when floodings began, that they’ve only had less than two weeks with nothing going on.

“It’s overwhelming, but that’s how my summer started and has not ended yet. With one disaster after the other, and multitude of hours, twice in the hospital from dehydration, but I wouldn’t take any of it back,” says Charlie Birch, Volunteer Disaster Action Team Coordinator for The American Red Cross, Panhandle-Plains Chapter.

When Birch’s wife died two years ago, he made a promise to her that he would volunteer in her honor. Since then he’s joined The Red Cross and has never looked back.

“That’s what we do. We take care of our neighbors. We take care of other people and these folks you’re going to meet on their worst day, but you’re going to be the one that’s going to help them make that day better,” said Cornette.

Between the flooding, hail, tornadoes, and fires, the Red Cross says the 14 volunteers they have now, are doing all they can but additional hands would be beneficial.

The Red Cross says the more volunteers the better, both in Amarillo and especially in surrounding towns.

“Because the size of the Panhandle makes it really tough to have an efficient and prompt response sometimes. So, anybody that we can get that’s outside of Amarillo is wonderful and anybody in Amarillo is absolutely needed as well,” explains Cornette.

As of right now, The Red Cross is looking for Those with all skill sets. Any and every role you can think of is either vacant or needed. Positions range from phone receptionists to licensed mental health professionals.

The Red Cross says the ideal number of volunteers would be about 50, but Cornette says there is no such thing as enough.

More volunteers would enable faster response times and more aid provided in several locations.

“It’s not just the local response that we’re going to train you for and help you with, but we’re going to provide you the opportunity to respond in other areas as well,” says Cornette.

If interested in becoming a volunteer for The Red Cross, call 1-800 RED CROSS or click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.