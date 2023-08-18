Officials stress importance of being cautious and following school safety laws

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s the start of the school year and school officials are stressing the importance of being cautious, as drivers are already disobeying traffic laws.

Amarillo Police say speeding and distracted driving are main violations seen in school zones.

APD reports just this week, they’ve ticketed 10 violations for speeding in a school zone. Four of those were for 25 miles per hour over the posted speed.

“We don’t have school zones on every street, you already have to slow down to 30 in residential zones. What’s 10 more to save a life, protect a child and protect your community,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, public information officer for Amarillo Police Department.

Fines for these types of violations can be expensive.

“The fines can be up to $500 in addition to court costs so it can be expensive,” says Sgt. Burr.

Drivers should be cautious if they see flashing lights on a bus. The lights mean the bus is slowing down or children are getting on and off.

Canyon ISD says it’s number one priority is safety in school transportation.

“We’ve had three people that have run our reds so far this school year. We’re only on the third day of school and our drivers fill out a report so that way that data gets collected,” said Caleb Hidalgo, director of transportation for Canyon ISD.

The district prepares bus drivers through extensive training to ensure kid’s safety.

“The important thing is anytime you’re near a school bus, anytime you’re near a school zone, your priority is to be alert. Watch out for the school bus, watch out for the children that may be getting off or on the bus. We want to keep everyone safe,” said Caleb Hidalgo, director of transportation for Canyon ISD.

Now, it’s up to the community to obey the law while being aware of surroundings.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.