Hot, Hot, Hot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will continue to soar through the afternoon hours, topping out in the low to mid 100′s for most of the area, with the possibility of a few record highs being set. The temperature on the floor of Palo Duro Canyon could approach 110°, prompting an Excessive Heat Warning for the canyon. Temperatures will be similar for tomorrow, so any strenuous outdoor activities would not be advised during the peak daytime hours. Temperatures look to stay hot over the next several days with very minimal rain chances.

