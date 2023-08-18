Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hot, all the time

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After record breaking heat on Thursday, we’ve got more of the same on deck for the rest of Thursday. High heat will dominate the region, with highs close to 110° at the most extreme. Skies stay clear, and winds will be light most of the time with occasional breezes. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the 100° range once again with plentiful sunshine. Looking into next week, we may finally get daytime highs down into the 90°s with a glimmer of hope for rain chances eventually.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.
Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another...
Woman dies after getting pinned between 2 pickup trucks, sheriff’s office says
With school back in session, local businesses are being impacted, especially during breakfast...
‘We’re ready to go’: School in session impacting Amarillo businesses during food rush hours

Latest News

Shelden has your weekend outlook!
Shelden's Friday Update 8/18
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
Mid-Friday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Hot, Hot, Hot