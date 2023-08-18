Hot, all the time

After record breaking heat on Thursday, we’ve got more of the same on deck for the rest of Thursday. High heat will dominate the region, with highs close to 110° at the most extreme. Skies stay clear, and winds will be light most of the time with occasional breezes. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the 100° range once again with plentiful sunshine. Looking into next week, we may finally get daytime highs down into the 90°s with a glimmer of hope for rain chances eventually.

