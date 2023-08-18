Who's Hiring?
The Heat Continues

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a record-setting day with highs temperatures yesterday, heat will once again dominate the area today, with highs in the low to mid 100′s across much of the area. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with little to no cloud cover throughout the day. Triple-digit temperatures will be possible going through the weekend and even into the beginning of next week as well with little to no rain chance in sight over the next several days.

