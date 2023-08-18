Good News: Local establishment Malcolm’s Ice Cream and Food helps beat the heat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To help cope with this hot summer weather, people often turn to some classic resources like cool drinks, cold watermelon, and, of course - ice cream.

One of our local ice cream establishments is Malcolm’s and they have been helping people survive hot summers for decades.

“So Malcolm’s has been around since 1986. Our company, we took it over January of 2021. We just really wanted to keep one of Amarillo’s gyms alive and keep it going,” said Christina Miller, General Manager, Malcolm’s.

Malcolm’s has been serving ice cream exactly as long as I have been reporting hot summers in Amarillo, but perhaps unlike me, they have not slowed down a bit.

“But our ice creams, are banana splits, our milkshakes, we’ve got some good classics up in here,” continues Miller.

Most people, of course, enjoy ice cream and the staff is rewarded by the joy it brings to the people they serve.

“Honestly, just watching their eyes light up, that’s the best part. It doesn’t matter if it’s a little 3 year old kiddo that just got picked up from daycare or if it’s an 87 year old grandmother. The glimmer in their eyes. As soon as you sat down this Coney clown or, oh, even this milkshake right here, it’s just the best thing,” said Miller

And after all these years, happy customers now span generations.

“They bring their grandkids in here and then their kids, kids and they talk about coming in here with their great grandmother. There, those are my favorite stories. I love it,” says Miller.

And what makes this summer’s ice cream even more meaningful, is that Malcolm’s has triumphantly bounced back after our devastating spring flood.

It was heartbreaking. We tried the sandbags and we tried our best to do everything we could to prepare, prepare for it. But that Wednesday night into that Thursday morning, it was. We just all we could do is just watch it over the cameras and it was devastating to watch. We actually had about just a little under a foot of water. We didn’t have power in here for about three and a half days, so of course. You know, you just you lose everything.” said Miller.

While some businesses were not able to survive the devastating setback of the flood, Malcolm’s persevered and is back strong as ever and dishing out the ice cream and helping to take the edge off of this heat wave.

“It’s been hot enough out there. You need to work on that, but everybody comes in for those little afternoon pick me up and we’re just we’re here for it. That’s what we do. That’s what we’re here for,” states Miller.

Now that’s some good news.

