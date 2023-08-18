Garden Walk to support those who have lost a loved one on Sunday at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Anyone who is grieving after losing a loved one is invited to the Garden Walk at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens on Sunday.

BSA Hospice of the Southwest is hosting the community event to support individuals as they process grief while enjoying nature.

“It’s natural to feel a range of complex emotions such as sadness, anger, guilt, and loneliness, but having a community that understands what you are going through and getting tools to process those emotions in a healthy way can make all the difference,” said Alyssa Jenkins, LMSW, Bereavement Coordinator.

The free event is 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the botanical gardens and is open to any adults who are grieving a loss.

Along with the healing power of nature, there will be music by Mike Fuller and refreshments.

Stations will be set up that have meaningful and healing exercises.

To learn more about the services BSA Hospice provides, click here.

