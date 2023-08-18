Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten

Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department, started kindergarten on Thursday.(Denham Springs Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (Gray News) – A police department in Louisiana helped make a fallen officer’s son’s first day of school extra special.

Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department, started kindergarten on Thursday.

Kelly was shot in the line of duty on May 11 and died from his injuries on June 2.

The department posted photos of the special day on Facebook, showing Liam standing proudly with...
The department posted photos of the special day on Facebook, showing Liam standing proudly with a backpack, surrounded by officers sheering him on.(Denham Springs Police Department)

Kelly’s fellow officers with the DSPD showed up Thursday to help send Liam off to kindergarten since his dad couldn’t be there.

The department posted photos of the special day on Facebook, showing Liam standing proudly with a backpack, surrounded by officers cheering him on.

“We wanted him [Kelly] to know just how much his blue family supported him, and we were honored to help make sure that Liam’s first day was unforgettable,” the department wrote in the Facebook post.

Kelly began his law enforcement career in 1994 with the Louisiana Department of Corrections and joined the DSPD in 2019 as a taser instructor and field training officer.

Kelly’s fellow officers with the DSPD showed up Thursday to help send Liam off to kindergarten,...
Kelly’s fellow officers with the DSPD showed up Thursday to help send Liam off to kindergarten, since his dad couldn’t be there.(Denham Springs Police Department)

On May 11, Kelly responded to a call about a man involved in several road rage incidents in the area who was arguing with a woman he did not know in the parking lot of a shopping center. Upon arriving, the man opened fire on Kelly from his car, striking the officer multiple times, police said.

DSPD Chief Rodney Walker said at the time of Kelly’s death that the community lost “a great public servant, a great father, grandfather, husband and just a great human being.”

The suspect fled the scene but was later shot and killed by a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy.

Denham Springs is located about 15 miles east of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.
Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another...
Woman dies after getting pinned between 2 pickup trucks, sheriff’s office says
The Lone Star Cup is awarded to the number one 4-A high school in the state of Texas in...
‘A tremendous honor’: Randall High School celebrating first day of school after winning Lone Star Cup

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Michigan school shooter who killed 4 was not mentally ill, doctor testifies
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
The Amarillo Fire Department is honoring a member’s service with a line-of-duty-death...
Amarillo Fire Department honoring Robert Schwab with LODD designation
FILE - This photo shows part of the Justice Department's statement of facts in the complaint...
Proud Boy on house arrest in Jan. 6 case disappears ahead of sentencing
All three Canyon ISD high school bands are performing in various areas on Saturday.
Canyon ISD high school bands performing in various areas during annual marchathon