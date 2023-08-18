Who's Hiring?
Curry County Fair wrapping up with junior livestock sale, Youth and Pioneer events

The 2023 Curry County Fair will wrap up a week of events with a junior livestock sale day and...
The 2023 Curry County Fair will wrap up a week of events with a junior livestock sale day and youth and pioneer day Friday and Saturday.(Credit: Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The 2023 Curry County Fair will wrap up a week of events with a junior livestock sale day and youth and pioneer day Friday and Saturday.

Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Friday and at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the Curry County Fairgrounds, 600 S. Norris St. in Clovis.

On Friday, the Junior Livestock Sale Day will take place and feature several events throughout the day.

The Mutton Bustin’ Challenge will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Midway Arena. The Junior Livestock Sale Dinner will begin at 6:00 p.m. with sale to follow.

The Renegade Rodeo will take place from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Mounted Patrol Arena.

Saturday will be Youth and Pioneer Day with events scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Curry County Events Center.

The Little Miss Curry County Pageant will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the Indoor Pavilion, with the Mutton Bustin’ Challenge at Midway Arena following at 3:00 p.m. and the Renegade Rodeo at Mounted Patrol Arena starting at 5:00 p.m.

Organizers say gate prices for the Curry County Fair are:

  • 4 and under: Free
  • 5-12: $3 daily
  • 13 and over: $7 daily
  • 60 and over: $6 daily
  • Military: $5 daily

Organizers say carnival ride wristbands are $35 and separate from gate prices. The carnival will open at 4:00 p.m. Friday and at noon on Saturday.

For a full list of events or more information, visit the Curry County Fair website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

