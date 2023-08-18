Countdown to Kickoff: Tascosa Rebels

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It feels like every year under head coach Ken Plunk, the Tascosa Rebels find a way to develop young men into star athletes in their program.

It’s a testament to not only the program, but the character of the players at the school.

Well, we have good kids first off. That’s the first thing.” Plunk said when asked about the reasons why the Rebels have blessed with such great talent. “They take pride in this program. We’ve also played in the playoffs, so we get extra practices. We have a good summer program. All those things. We coach our ninth grade and we coach our JV very very hard, so those kids come in a little more prepared.”

It also helps that those stars the Rebels have helped develop have been consistently so willing to lend a helping hand to the younger players looking up to them in the program.

“I’ve had guys like Avion [Carter] and Major [Everhart] just come through the program, so they showed me the way. So, now I just try to show [my teammates] the best way to do things that I know how.”

The Rebels will be looking to make it back-to-back outright district titles this year after taking home that honor last year for the first time since 1988.

“What we did last year, going undefeated in district, was really pretty special because it’s such a tough district.” Plunk said. “We really fought every week and I think this year it’s gonna take the same thing. We’ve gotta continue to improve, and it’s gonna be a war every night in district.”

Last year, the Rebels defense was one of the best in the entire state. This year, the offense could be the catalyst for success with players like TreShun Wilson and TJ Tillman poised to shine.

Tascosa opens the season on Thursday, August 24th against Palo Duro.

