Countdown to Kickoff: Sanford-Fritch Eagles

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - With only seven days left until high school football season returns, we continue our Countdown to Kickoff coverage here at NewsChannel 10 with the Sanford-Fritch Eagles up next.

The Eagles are coming off of a rocky season last year. They finished 1-9 and 5th in the district race.

The players this season are confident that they can turn things around.

Running the ball was the main strategy last season, but this year, they have been working hard on their pass game.

Being in a district with teams like Panhandle, Stratford, and Farwell, the Eagles know that they have to bring their A-game, every game.

“Just the inherited accountability of being in our district alone, you either raise your standards or you get stomped,” head coach Phillip Wiggins said. “I think that our kids realize that, and I think that has to echo in their brain through offseason. That has got to echo through their brain when they get on the track. They know that if they are not putting everything out, then it is one of those deals where you don’t stand a chance against these guys.”

“Our district is pretty tough, but a lot of it is just we need to show leadership,” senior William Wiggins said. “We really need to serve something greater than ourself. That’s the great thing about football, in other sports, in track, you run a quarter and it’s just running. In football, if you are doing what we are doing out here, it will get you ready for life.”

Sanford-Fritch kicks off at home against Gruver next Friday, Aug. 25th.

They have a bye week right before district action starts on October 6th at West Texas.

Then the Eagles round out the regular season at home against Highland Park.

