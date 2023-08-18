Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Countdown to Kickoff: Friona Chieftans

Countdown to Kickoff: Friona Chieftans
Countdown to Kickoff: Friona Chieftans(KFDA)
By Preston Moore and Rylee Robinson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Our Countdown to Kickoff series continues here at NewsChannel 10 with the Friona Chieftans.

Sharing a district with district with defending state quarterfinal champions Canadian is a tall task, but the Chieftans have certainly held their own.

They enter the 2023 season with four straight playoff appearances.

Head coach Jimmy Arias sees this season as a golden opportunity for his team with six returning starters on both sides of the ball.

“Experience is awesome,” Coach Arias said. “For one thing, we don’t waste time on teaching. Now, a lot more of it is about technique and being able to block the correct defenses.”

“I mean no one on this team is selfish,” senior Aaron Rodriguez said. “If someone needs help, we’re going to help each other out. That’s one thing about this team, no one is selfish, we’re all here for each other, we help each other out. This is the end of my ride, and hopefully we’ll finish this year out strong. It’s been an amazing experience here at Friona, we’ve worked mad hard all these past years.”

Friona’ schedule is certain to be a grind as their bye week happens to fall on the first week of the season.

Their season starts on week two against Panhandle on Sep. 1st.

That means 10 straight games with no breaks week in and week out for the Chieftans.

The biggest of those obviously being that Canadian game on Oct. 20th in Friona.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Officials are on scene of a rollover at Interstate 40 and Pullman Road.
Truck vs semi wreck closes exit at Pullman and I-40
Amarillo Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight gas station robbery
Amarillo Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight gas station robbery
Law enforcement warns dangers of posting back to school pictures
‘You’re just feeding information to a bad guy’: Law enforcement warns dangers of posting back to school pictures
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: Sanford-Fritch Eagles
Countdown to Kickoff: Sanford-Fritch Eagles
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, Cory Miller and Brendan Hausen
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, Cory Miller and Brendan Hausen
Cory Miller, Oklahoma Panhandle State Football Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Miller tells us how excited and ready the team is, offseason progress and more!
Mike Roden, TPSN
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden talks football and volleyball with us, scrimmages today and more!