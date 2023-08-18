Countdown to Kickoff: Friona Chieftains

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Our Countdown to Kickoff series continues here at NewsChannel 10 with the Friona Chieftains.

Sharing a district with district with defending state quarterfinal champions Canadian is a tall task, but the Chieftains have certainly held their own.

They enter the 2023 season with four straight playoff appearances.

Head coach Jimmy Arias sees this season as a golden opportunity for his team with six returning starters on both sides of the ball.

“Experience is awesome,” Coach Arias said. “For one thing, we don’t waste time on teaching. Now, a lot more of it is about technique and being able to block the correct defenses.”

“I mean no one on this team is selfish,” senior Aaron Rodriguez said. “If someone needs help, we’re going to help each other out. That’s one thing about this team, no one is selfish, we’re all here for each other, we help each other out. This is the end of my ride, and hopefully we’ll finish this year out strong. It’s been an amazing experience here at Friona, we’ve worked mad hard all these past years.”

Friona’ schedule is certain to be a grind as their bye week happens to fall on the first week of the season.

Their season starts on week two against Panhandle on Sep. 1st.

That means 10 straight games with no breaks week in and week out for the Chieftains.

The biggest of those obviously being that Canadian game on Oct. 20th in Friona.

