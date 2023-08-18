Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Construction worker run over by water truck while exiting portable toilet

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing...
Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck.(littlestocker via Canva | File image)
By WBNG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) – A construction worker in New York state was seriously injured after he stepped out of a portable toilet at a work site and was hit by a water truck.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in the town of Chenango.

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck. The truck ran over the man’s torso and legs.

The man remained conscious until first responders arrived, and he was rushed to the hospital.

An accident report said that the portable toilet was placed in a spot in which people exiting the toilet would be directly in the path of vehicles passing by the site.

The accident report was sent to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

As of Friday morning, charges have not been filed.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.
Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another...
Woman dies after getting pinned between 2 pickup trucks, sheriff’s office says
With school back in session, local businesses are being impacted, especially during breakfast...
‘We’re ready to go’: School in session impacting Amarillo businesses during food rush hours

Latest News

Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of...
Person of interest identified in strangling death of 11-year-old girl found under her bed in Texas
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
The 2023 Curry County Fair will wrap up a week of events with a junior livestock sale day and...
Curry County Fair wrapping up with junior livestock sale, Youth and Pioneer events
Franklin Trejos reportedly died in the Maui wildfires while using his body to shield his...
‘God took a really good man’: Maui wildfire victim spent last moments shielding friend’s dog