Canyon officials discuss economic impacts of WTAMU students returning

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is welcoming students back on campus, leading to a boost in the economy of Canyon.

The city’s Economic Development Corporation says they prepare all summer to be ready for the time when students move back into the dorms, knowing they would see an increase in people visiting their home improvement stores, retail shops and restaurants.

“I think we’ve been working since spring break on how we could make sure that it’s more welcoming when families come into Canyon for move-in day,” said Executive Director for Canyon EDC Stephanie Tucker.

With move-in weekend happening right now, the quiet city is booming with extra traffic.

“There’s a crowd of people around and there’s a lot of excitement with freshmen and their families here dropping them off. It’s a big day, this day and we’re always excited about it,” said President of WTAMU, Dr. Walter Wendler.

Tucker says the EDC has been waiting all summer for when students come back.

“Really during the whole summer, we’ve had those influx of students coming and making tours, you know the athletic department has already move in and is starting to get ready for that. I think there’s the influx actually today and the excitement, but I think the continued excitement throughout the summer we’ve had,” said Tucker.

The EDC says the amount of extra people make a difference in the economic impact.

“Whether it’s going to do supplies, whether it’s going and filling up the fridge, or going to a boutique for their first outfit for college,” said Tucker.

Dr. Wendler emphasized the partnership between the university and the city is not only good for them, but the region as a whole.

“That working relationship leads to strong economic development for our region. The growth of our region is dependent on the university, but the university is dependent on the community and we have a very fine working relationship,” said Dr. Wendler.

For a list of upcoming event coordinated in partnership between the university and the City of Canyon EDC, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.