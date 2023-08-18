BigTrust going into the 2023 season for defending Division II National Champions, West Texas A&M

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Volleyball season is back, and so are the defending Division II National Champions, West Texas A&M.

“There’s a lot of talent in the gym, and we’re going to be really good this year,” West Texas A&M senior outside hitter Torrey Miller said. “I can’t wait to compete with these girls.”

The Lady Buffs are finally back practicing together as two-a-days started this past Monday.

They are gearing up for the new season with a lot of key talent returning, plus a lot of new faces.

“It’s been a fun group to get to know with the freshmen and the transfers coming in,” head coach Kendra Potts said. “We’ve got such a great group of returners. They’ve done a great job of just welcoming them into the program.”

“They are like sponges,” Miller said. “They just want to learn everything. They are excited to be here. They are bought in, you don’t have to beg them to do anything. They’re just excited to work hard.”

It’s easy to mesh with a team that has such great chemistry on and off the court.

“I think that we’re all bought in and really competitive,” junior defensive specialist Bryli Contreras said. “We just enjoy being together, keep it light and fun, ad we all love each other.”

New year and new season, the Lady Buffs are looking to defend the title.

Coach Potts says last season it was a growth process.

“We weren’t figuring it out day one, and we continued to grow up until December,” Coach Potts said. “Every year, our goal is to make playoffs obviously, but we do talk about that national championship, and we did even before we won it last year. I think that’s a part of the program legacy.

“Our hashtag this year is ‘big trust,’ just because we are. We are going to trust the process. We are going to trust each other.”

West Texas A&M’s first match is Sep. 1st against East Central as they host the BritKare Lady Buff Classic.

