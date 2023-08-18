Amarillo Fire Department honoring Robert Schwab with LODD designation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is honoring a member’s service with a line-of-duty-death designation following department research.

Members of the Amarillo Fire Department training staff were reviewing records to research information for a course they were preparing to present to the department. Officials say training staff hoped to take lessons learned from the 1982 line-of-duty-death of AFD Firefighter Kenny Caldwell to incorporate into concepts taught today.

Through research and conversations with the department, staff learned of another AFD member who died while on duty — Assistant Fire Chief Robert “Bob” Schwab.

Chief Schwab reported to work on February 25, 1973. In the afternoon, Chief Schwab and fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of N. Johnson St.

Several hours later, while back at the station, he suffered a heart attack and, despite resuscitation efforts from fellow firefighters, passed away at the age of 44.

Officials say Chief Schwab’s death, while occurring at work, did not meet the criteria of that era to be considered and honored as a line-of-duty-death (LODD).

Chief Schwab began his career as a firefighter for the City of Amarillo on July 13, 1949. He was transferred to record clerk on Dec. 1, 1952, holding that position until he became fire driver Sept. 1, 1953. He was promoted to lieutenant on Sept. 10, 1957, and then to fire captain on Jan. 16, 1962.

Officials say he became drillmaster of the department on March 1, 1962, and under his guidance, the training program attained the mark of excellence it holds today. Chief Schwab became an assistant fire chief on Jan. 1, 1968, and served the City of Amarillo until his death with 24 years of dedicated service.

The information was presented to AFD Administration and it was concluded the department would reclassify Chief Schwab’s passing as an official LODD.

Officials say he will now be recognized as the AFD’s second of five LODDs.

To commemorate this decision, the AFD will honor Chief Schwab’s memory in a ceremony held at the Amarillo Civic Center Regency Room at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 30. with Chief Schwab’s family in attendance. He was survived by his wife, Eleanor, and three sons, Robert, Jerry and Gary.

