Amarillo Elks Lodge hosting Rumble on the Range this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Elks Lodge will be hosting Rumble on the Range to fundraise for a children’s camp this Saturday.

Organizers say the first bike will be out at 9:00 a.m. starting at Tripp’s Harley Davidson, 6040 I-40, and ending at The Elks Lodge, 932 Clyde St.

The Rumble on the Range bike run will support Texas Elks Children’s Services, a nonprofit free-of-charge camp for Texas children with special needs ages 10-21.

The camp gives kids the opportunity to fish, hike, and play games to get the full camp experience, according to organizers. The camp is also fully staffed with medical and counselors for any need that may arise.

Organizers say the bike run is $25 for a rider and $10 if they have a passenger. All guests are welcome for $10 if they are not able to do the run.

The event will also feature food, a silent auction and music by D&E Entertainment.

