Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi delivered snack to all local first responders

Beta Sima Phi delivers snacks to local first responders
Beta Sima Phi delivers snacks to local first responders(Source: KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, the Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi delivered snack to all local first responders.

The Amarillo Chapter went to the Amarillo Police Department at noon today to deliver snacks such as chips, crackers, homemade cookies and popcorn.

Beta Sigma Phi delivered to all of the following first responders:

  • Amarillo Police Department
  • Potter County Sheriff’s Office
  • Amarillo Medical Specialists
  • Randall County Sheriff’s Office
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Potter County and Randall County Fire Stations
    • All 13 local fire stations

Beta Sigma Phi says they appreciate first responder so much and hope these gestures make them feel appreciated as well.

“To know I have their support each and every day, whether it’s through food or just being present in the moment, showing us and telling us in person that they care, it means a lot to me to know that I am supported in this role and I will continue to be, every single day,” said Sarah Aguirre, Recruit, Amarillo Police Department.

Beta Sima Phi plans to do this tradition twice throughout the year.

Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi delivered snack to all local first responders
Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi delivered snack to all local first responders(Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi delivered snack to all local first responders
Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi delivered snack to all local first responders(Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi delivered snack to all local first responders
Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi delivered snack to all local first responders(Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.
Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another...
Woman dies after getting pinned between 2 pickup trucks, sheriff’s office says
With school back in session, local businesses are being impacted, especially during breakfast...
‘We’re ready to go’: School in session impacting Amarillo businesses during food rush hours

Latest News

Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
The 2023 Curry County Fair will wrap up a week of events with a junior livestock sale day and...
Curry County Fair wrapping up with junior livestock sale, Youth and Pioneer events
Amarillo Elks Lodge will be hosting Rumble on the Range to fundraise for a children’s camp this...
Amarillo Elks Lodge hosting Rumble on the Range this Saturday
The Amarillo Fire Department is honoring a member’s service with a line-of-duty-death...
Amarillo Fire Department honoring Robert Schwab with LODD designation