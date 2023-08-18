AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, the Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi delivered snack to all local first responders.

The Amarillo Chapter went to the Amarillo Police Department at noon today to deliver snacks such as chips, crackers, homemade cookies and popcorn.

Beta Sigma Phi delivered to all of the following first responders:

Amarillo Police Department

Potter County Sheriff’s Office

Amarillo Medical Specialists

Randall County Sheriff’s Office

Texas Department of Public Safety

Potter County and Randall County Fire Stations All 13 local fire stations



Beta Sigma Phi says they appreciate first responder so much and hope these gestures make them feel appreciated as well.

“To know I have their support each and every day, whether it’s through food or just being present in the moment, showing us and telling us in person that they care, it means a lot to me to know that I am supported in this role and I will continue to be, every single day,” said Sarah Aguirre, Recruit, Amarillo Police Department.

Beta Sima Phi plans to do this tradition twice throughout the year.

Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi delivered snack to all local first responders (Source: KFDA)

