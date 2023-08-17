‘We’re ready to go’: School in session impacting local businesses during food rush hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With school back in session, local businesses are being impacted, especially during breakfast and lunch rush hours.

“It’s pretty crazy, so starting out we have quite a few kids that come in here before school, before football practice, getting breakfast bagels and heading on their way to school,” said Ella Petty, front cashier at The Bagel Place.

After breakfast ends, The Bagel Place gets ready for the lunch hour rush of kids.

During the lunch rush, one of the most popular places to eat is Hud’s.

In fact, Hud’s has been counting down the days for school to start. The fast food restaurant says it’s eager to stay ahead of the curve and prepare for hungry kids.

“When the school year starts, it’s always busy. They have two lunches and it takes a big chunk of our day. It’s crazy, sometimes the drive thru is full, people walking in like our normal patrons and then a lobby full of kids,” said Shawn Grubb, store manager of Hud’s.

Business stays consistent throughout the day, but lunchtime picks up the pace.

“Well normally we have our normal staff here, we are usually staffed up as much as we can given the time period. But other than that we’re ready to go. I mean we usually order extras just to stay ahead of the curve for when kids get here,” said Grubb.

No matter what you’re in the mood for, Hud’s has it all.

“The fan favorites of everybody’s are always our breakfast burritos and our chicken dinners. Everybody loves them, they can’t get enough. We just sell so many,” said Grubb.

