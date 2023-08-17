Who's Hiring?
Walmart hosting Wellness Day this Saturday

Walmart
Walmart(WBRC)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart will have free health screenings and affordable immunizations this Saturday for its Wellness Day.

The Wellness Day is Aug. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Walmart pharmacies nationwide, including area stores in the Texas Panhandle region.

Customers will have a variety of health opportunities during the event, which include:

  • Free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision screenings
  • Affordable immunizations, such as flu, COVID-19, HPTV, pneumonia, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), chicken pox, shingles, whooping cough, Hep A & B, and more
  • No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines
  • Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

