Walmart hosting Wellness Day this Saturday
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart will have free health screenings and affordable immunizations this Saturday for its Wellness Day.
The Wellness Day is Aug. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Walmart pharmacies nationwide, including area stores in the Texas Panhandle region.
Customers will have a variety of health opportunities during the event, which include:
- Free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision screenings
- Affordable immunizations, such as flu, COVID-19, HPTV, pneumonia, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), chicken pox, shingles, whooping cough, Hep A & B, and more
- No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines
- Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists
