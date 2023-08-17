Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Starlight Ranch Event Center hosting Calf Fry Festival this weekend

Starlight Ranch Event Center hosting Calf Fry Festival this weekend
Starlight Ranch Event Center hosting Calf Fry Festival this weekend(Source: Starlight Event Ranch Event Center)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starlight Ranch Event Center is hosting Calf Fry Eating Festival fundraiser this weekend that supports our local first responders.

This event will benefit the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Potter County Fire-Rescue employee benefit board.

The festival will also include live music, drinks and food with food trucks on-site.

Live music will be provided by Bomb City Groove from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Velvet Funk from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with food services beginning from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Each ticket includes admission with a huge platter of calf fries, french fries, coleslaw and Texas Toast.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Starlight Ranch Event Center hosting Calf Fry Festival this weekend
Starlight Ranch Event Center hosting Calf Fry Festival this weekend(Source: Starlight Event Ranch Event Center)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Officials are on scene of a rollover at Interstate 40 and Pullman Road.
Truck vs semi wreck closes exit at Pullman and I-40
Law enforcement warns dangers of posting back to school pictures
‘You’re just feeding information to a bad guy’: Law enforcement warns dangers of posting back to school pictures
Amarillo Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight gas station robbery
Amarillo Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight gas station robbery
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate

Latest News

Amarillo Area Corvette Club, Vineyards of Amarillo hosting free car show
Amarillo Area Corvette Club, Vineyards of Amarillo hosting free car show
The deadline for reservations to the 13th annual Louise Daniel Women’s History Luncheon is this...
Deadline for Louise Daniel Women’s History Luncheon reservations this Friday
The Deaf Smith County Historical Society’s third annual Tractor Parade and Jubilee will kick...
3rd annual Tractor Parade and Jubilee in Hereford happening this Saturday
Ruben stays in house to speak with the NewsChannel 10 Weather Team about keeping our viewing...
Ruben on the Road: NewsChannel 10 Weather Team keeping viewers safe