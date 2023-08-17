AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starlight Ranch Event Center is hosting Calf Fry Eating Festival fundraiser this weekend that supports our local first responders.

This event will benefit the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Potter County Fire-Rescue employee benefit board.

The festival will also include live music, drinks and food with food trucks on-site.

Live music will be provided by Bomb City Groove from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Velvet Funk from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with food services beginning from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Each ticket includes admission with a huge platter of calf fries, french fries, coleslaw and Texas Toast.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Starlight Ranch Event Center hosting Calf Fry Festival this weekend (Source: Starlight Event Ranch Event Center)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.