Seventh Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Alex Fairly Civic Center lawsuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Tuesday, The Seventh Court of Appeals ruled against the City of Amarillo in the Civic Center lawsuit filed by businessman Alex Fairly.

Fairly said the courts should knock down action taken by city council to finance a $260 million renovation and expansion of the center.

A district judge ruled in favor of Fairly and both sides appealed.

The appeals court said the city violated the Open Meetings Act rules to pass the plan after voters rejected a similar move two years earlier.

The court also said that the city has to pay Fairly more than $300,000 in attorney’s fees.

