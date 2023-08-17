Ruben on the Road: NewsChannel 10 Weather Team keeping viewers safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben stays in house to speak with the NewsChannel 10 Weather Team about keeping our viewing area safe.

David “Doppler Dave” Oliver, chief meteorologist, says he’s wrapped up his 37th year of storm chasing and storm coverage here at NewsChannel 10.

If he were to rank all those years, he says this year ranks pretty close to the top as far as just relentless storms.

“I mean, everything from Amarillo flooding, we’ve had hail widespread and then of course we had two different, fatal tornadoes in our area. So you put all that together, that makes this one of the most active years that I’ve covered. ” said Doppler Dave.

A lot of people do it for fun. Meteorologist Shelden Breshears says while it’s something he particularly enjoys, doing it here for NewsChannel 10, the number one priority is informing the viewer and doing it to keep them safe, to let them know where the storm is and if it’s heading for them or not.

“But the thing is, it’s social media now. It’s YouTube, it’s Facebook, it’s our website. There’s so many places where people would just pull up their phone and see what we’re doing, where we’re at, what we’re seeing on the ground,” said Breshears.

Breshears says with things like the Weather Atlas, they’re not having to set up and do live shots.

They just have the camera on the car and it’s seeing what they’re seeing as they drive down the road, so people can see in real time what’s happening and where.

“I think that’s just something, you know, you don’t see anywhere else,” said Breshears.

Meteorologist Tanner Brammer says he’s sure many people in the Texas Panhandle know that the weather can change like that.

“We could forecast a nice and sunny 100 degree day, maybe five days out, and then that could change in the blink of an eye and turn into a very stormy day,” said Brammer. “So it’s just important that people kind of keep up, especially maybe two to three days out, especially keep up with the forecast there.”

Doppler Dave says looking at the statistics nationwide, the number one killer is not tornadoes and it’s not even winter weather — it’s heat, and it’s real easy to take that for granted.

“You get out on a hot day and you’re not hydrated, or you’re working too hard and you’re not taking breaks, or people not from this area don’t recognize the dangers of hiking in Palo Duro Canyon,” said Doppler Dave. “And we have fatalities. I mean, if you look at the fatalities we’ve had just in recent years, many of those have been related to the heat.”

Doppler Dave says the team has to stay on its toes, even in the quiet summer months.

The NewsChannel 10 Weather Team is winding down the summer season and now await the coming winter, and you never know what might happen in the Panhandle.

