Project Clean Up: Clean up crew puts in big effort picking up near downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean up was back at it trying to spruce up some neighborhoods in desperate need.

This week the Fuller and Sons crew had their hands full, working to clean up a couple of alleys near downtown.

There was a lot of waste littered throughout the alleys along Buchanan Street, Pierce Street and throughout 16th Avenue and 17th Avenue.

So much debris in fact, this clean up took a little longer than some others.

The Fuller and Sons crew had to improvise on this clean up, as the roll offs at San Jacinto Park were full.

All the debris and trash had to be discarded at the downtown library.

In the end, it was a massive clean for the crew and for those who lived in the selected neighborhoods.

If you know of a neighborhood that needs to be cleaned up, straightened up and cleaned up, click here.

We need everyone to help keep and make Amarillo beautiful.

