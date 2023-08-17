Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police: Las Vegas-area man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend

A man was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said. (KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend at their residence in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday evening.

Officers responded to the residence near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway and located a man, identified as James Gina III, 50, and a deceased female victim.

Officers said SWAT also responded to the home.

According to police, detectives were able to establish that Gina was the victim’s boyfriend and the suspect in the case.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon.

It is unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments Republican representative Ronny Jackson...
Body camera, dash cam footage released in Ronny Jackson incident at White Deer rodeo
Officials are on scene of a rollover at Interstate 40 and Pullman Road.
Truck vs semi wreck closes exit at Pullman and I-40
Amarillo police announced Tuesday the suspect in a church burglary case has been identified....
Amarillo police identify suspect in Central Church of Christ burglary
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
Amarillo police arrest 6 after 15-hour robbery investigation
Amarillo ISD to discuss implementation of House Bill 3
Amarillo ISD to discuss implementation of House Bill 3 and House Bill 114

Latest News

The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss.
HNN SPECIAL: ‘Stories of Survival’ showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui
WATCH: ‘Stories of Survival’: Hawaii News Now special showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui
The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
The Bridge: Navigating stress and anxiety as students return to the classroom
FILE - Jerry Moss, right, and Herb Alpert, co-founders of A&M Records, appear during their...
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88