Hot, Hot, Hot

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hot and dry conditions will continue to prevail over the region over the next several days as the dog days of summer are still in full swing. Today and tomorrow will feature highs in the upper 90′s and low to mid 100′s for most of the area with lots of sunshine and slim rain chances. Highs look to stay above average going into next week. Luckily, lows will be closer to average, dipping into the mid to upper 60′s most nights.

