Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Heat, any rain?

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Summer heat is unfortunately sticking around. For your Thursday, highs are expected up around 100°+. A weak cold front up north will drop highs in our northern counties into the low 90°s, giving much needed respite from the heat. Heat advisories in effect around the region have temperatures ranging anywhere from 105°-110°. On a brighter note, some scattered light showers could be seen this evening off in the west, with minimal impacts expected. Next week, a system could bring better rain chances towards Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are on scene of a rollover at Interstate 40 and Pullman Road.
Truck vs semi wreck closes exit at Pullman and I-40
Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Law enforcement warns dangers of posting back to school pictures
‘You’re just feeding information to a bad guy’: Law enforcement warns dangers of posting back to school pictures
Amarillo Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight gas station robbery
Amarillo Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight gas station robbery
Bucc-ee’s travel center growing after city council approves zoning request
Bucc-ee’s travel center growing after city council approves zoning request

Latest News

Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Hot, Hot, Hot
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Summer Heat Rolling Right Along
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In