Heat, any rain?

Summer heat is unfortunately sticking around. For your Thursday, highs are expected up around 100°+. A weak cold front up north will drop highs in our northern counties into the low 90°s, giving much needed respite from the heat. Heat advisories in effect around the region have temperatures ranging anywhere from 105°-110°. On a brighter note, some scattered light showers could be seen this evening off in the west, with minimal impacts expected. Next week, a system could bring better rain chances towards Tuesday and Wednesday.

