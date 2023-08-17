Gaze at the stars this Saturday at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to gaze at the stars this weekend at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.
The nature center is hosting the event Night with the Stars this Saturday at 9:00 p.m.
The Amarillo Astronomy Club will have telescopes to look at the crescent moon, ring nebula, and double star Albireo.
There will also be a special galaxy drink participants can purchase.
The event is included for general admission or the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center membership.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.