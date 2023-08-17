Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Doppler Dave Monitors The Heat

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot temperatures are back and have been escalating a bit over the last couple of days. Most locations have touched 100 at least with a few spots in the SE up to 108 where a Heat Advisory has been issued. The Palo Duro Canyon has been included in the Heat Advisory. Clear skies will prevail tonight and temps will ease down to near 70 by morning. Tomorrow is expected to be a repeat, however, with triple digit heat returning by afternoon. As we hit the weekend, near 100 degree weather will persist Saturday, but we may see a slight decrease in heat starting Sunday as our upper level dome of high pressure begins to shift slightly to the east. We should see temperatures backing down into the 90s by early next week. Rain chances, unfortunately, are quite low for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Amarillo Police investigating overnight shooting, victim left with life threatening injuries
Officials are on scene of a rollover at Interstate 40 and Pullman Road.
Truck vs semi wreck closes exit at Pullman and I-40
Law enforcement warns dangers of posting back to school pictures
‘You’re just feeding information to a bad guy’: Law enforcement warns dangers of posting back to school pictures
Amarillo Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight gas station robbery
Amarillo Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight gas station robbery
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate
City of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation recommends selling of downtown real estate

Latest News

Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Shelden has your Thursday forecast!
Thursday Afternoon Update 8/17
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Heat, any rain?
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner