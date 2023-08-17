Doppler Dave Monitors The Heat

Hot temperatures are back and have been escalating a bit over the last couple of days. Most locations have touched 100 at least with a few spots in the SE up to 108 where a Heat Advisory has been issued. The Palo Duro Canyon has been included in the Heat Advisory. Clear skies will prevail tonight and temps will ease down to near 70 by morning. Tomorrow is expected to be a repeat, however, with triple digit heat returning by afternoon. As we hit the weekend, near 100 degree weather will persist Saturday, but we may see a slight decrease in heat starting Sunday as our upper level dome of high pressure begins to shift slightly to the east. We should see temperatures backing down into the 90s by early next week. Rain chances, unfortunately, are quite low for the time being.

