Deadline for Louise Daniel Women’s History Luncheon reservations this Friday

The deadline for reservations to the 13th annual Louise Daniel Women’s History Luncheon is this Friday. (Credit: Louise Daniel Women's History Luncheon)(Louise Daniel Women's History Luncheon - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline for reservations to the 13th annual Louise Daniel Women’s History Luncheon is this Friday.

The luncheon will be recognizing Texas Panhandle women judges, a guest speaker and two scholarship winners August 25 at the Botanical Gardens.

In addition, the luncheon always recognizes Women’s Equality Day, which Congress set for August 26, 1973.

“It’s very important to recognize Women’s Equality Day after Congress designated it to commemorate the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution that enabled women to vote. This day is intended to recognize the ongoing struggle for equal rights, and it’s a great time to reflect, discuss, learn and inspire each other to keep working toward that goal,” said Claudia Stravato, chairwoman for the luncheon.

Organizers say special guest Texas State Demographer Dr. Lloyd Potter will discuss how far women have come socially, politically and economically since they gained the right to vote in 1920. Dr. Potter was appointed State Demographer in 2010 and has extensive experience working as an applied demographer in several settings.

Two Amarillo College women students have also been awarded the Louise Daniel Luncheon scholarship. Evelyn Minjares and Kaydence Shaw will be recognized at the luncheon. The Louise Daniel Luncheon was established in her honor to educate young women and reflect on the struggles for equality in the workplace and the role of women in public life, according to organizers.

“Women have long served this nation by working to clear barriers, enforce laws, implement new ideas and change people’s attitudes. The luncheon provides $1,000 to two women attending Amarillo College each year,” said Stravato.

For more information on the event and Dr. Potter, visit the Louise Daniel Women’s History Luncheon website.

For more information or to make a reservation, contact Kay Porter at 214-455-1143 or Claudia Stravato at 806-626-2452. Reservations will be taken through August 18.

