VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Wheeler Mustangs
By Preston Moore and Rylee Robinson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WHEELER, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler is coming off of a one-win season, but things are looking up for the Mustangs in 2023.

They’re one of the only teams in the entire area that has all 11 starters returning on offense and defense.

That firmly cements them as the most experienced team in their district by quite a lot, and Head Coach Matt Hoover is already starting to see that advantage at play.

“Last year, we use that as a learning experience,” Hoover said. “We have a lot of guys that got a lot of valuable reps. When you lose only three guys from the year before, you have a lot of guys who had to learn in a hurry, so they got a lot of valuable reps. We’re starting to see those reps come to fruition for us. That is going to help us throughout the stretch of this year.”

Wheeler will open up with a neutral site game against Valley Mills, and then district play will begin in Clarendon on October 6.

Wellington has been the king of this district in recent years, and will go into this season as one of the frontrunners for the state championship, but the Mustangs will have the opportunity to ground the Skyrockets in Wellington on October 20.

