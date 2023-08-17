Who's Hiring?
Countdown to Kickoff: Stratford Elks

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Stratford Elks
By Preston Moore and Rylee Robinson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Stratford Elks are only two years removed from a state championship, their fourth since the turn of the millennium.

However, things are going to look a little different this year, with less than half of their starting unit from last season returning and a new head coach in Jon Murphy.

Murphy has been on Stratford’s coaching staff for seven years and he’s prepared for all of the change happening in the Elks’ football program.

“We want to take it one week at a time, and I mean that literally,” Murphy said. “We have to get better every week. There’s going to be moments with some of these guys who are up on varsity for the first time where they need to learn a little bit, and there’s going to be time for that. We definitely want to do our best, and if we can do that by getting better each week, then that’s going to help us. That’s really our focus.”

Murphy’s players notice his dedication, too.

“He’s been doing everything he can,” Stratford senior TE/DE Lane Utley said. “We all love him. We know that he’s doing his best for us and we try to do our best for him every day.”

If you’re an Elks fan or student, Stratford’s schedule might look pretty good to you.

The Elks have seven home games this season compared to only three away, and only one away game after September 8.

That includes a homestand stretch of five games spanning six weeks in a row. There will be no shortage of Friday Night Lights to be found in Stratford this year.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

