Countdown to Kickoff: Boys Ranch Roughriders

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Boys Ranch Roughriders
By Preston Moore
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - Last year was nothing short of historic for the Boys Ranch Roughriders.

They broke .500 with a 5-5 regular season record for the first time since 2011 and also made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

This year, Louis Kelley III takes the reins of the Roughriders in his first head coaching job after coaching at Lubbock-Coronado for years, and he can’t wait to get started.

“I’m excited, man,” Kelley III said. “It’s a feeling that I really can’t explain. I’ve been working my whole life to become a head coach. I prayed for it and I’m just thankful for the opportunity I have to be at Boys Ranch. Preaching accountability, just the principle of being accountable and owning up, it takes you a long way. It’s more than just football, it takes you to the game of life. That’s what it’s all about, teaching them to win the game of life.”

With Booker moving down to six-man football, Boys Ranch had an extra opening in their district schedule that will be filled by Guymon in a late non-district game.

Otherwise, it’s still a tough schedule. A game against Wheeler will be followed by Boys Ranch’s biggest rival in Vega on October 6.

Coach Kelley told NewsChannel 10 Sports that that’s the game he’s looking forward to most - you can check out that full interview here.

