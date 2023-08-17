Who's Hiring?
Channing to host Legacy of the XIT celebration Saturday

Channing will be hosting the Legacy of the XIT celebration event this Saturday.
Channing will be hosting the Legacy of the XIT celebration event this Saturday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHANNING, Texas (KFDA) - Channing will be hosting the Legacy of the XIT celebration event this Saturday.

Organizers say the day starts off at 9:00 a.m. with coffee and cookies at the XIT General Office.

A parade and turtle race will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch and vendors on the courthouse lawn at noon.

Organizers say at 1:00 p.m., books open for roping at Rafter F Arena.

Supper will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by street dance by Red Dirt Rockers at 8:00 p.m.

