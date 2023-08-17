Channing to host Legacy of the XIT celebration Saturday
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHANNING, Texas (KFDA) - Channing will be hosting the Legacy of the XIT celebration event this Saturday.
Organizers say the day starts off at 9:00 a.m. with coffee and cookies at the XIT General Office.
A parade and turtle race will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch and vendors on the courthouse lawn at noon.
Organizers say at 1:00 p.m., books open for roping at Rafter F Arena.
Supper will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by street dance by Red Dirt Rockers at 8:00 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.