Channing to host Legacy of the XIT celebration Saturday

CHANNING, Texas (KFDA) - Channing will be hosting the Legacy of the XIT celebration event this Saturday.

Organizers say the day starts off at 9:00 a.m. with coffee and cookies at the XIT General Office.

A parade and turtle race will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch and vendors on the courthouse lawn at noon.

Organizers say at 1:00 p.m., books open for roping at Rafter F Arena.

Supper will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by street dance by Red Dirt Rockers at 8:00 p.m.

