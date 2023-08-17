Bushland ISD utilizes new elementary building for the return of a new school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Not only is it the first day of school for Bushland ISD, but it is also the first time elementary students are able to utilize their new building.

Bushland ISD had completely outgrown its old elementary school and with the population rising, the need for a new building was clear.

According to the staff who is overjoyed about the new school, the first day of school was successful.

“Meeting the needs of our students is our top priority and so it’s such a blessing to have this opportunity to have a brand new building it’s so nice and so we’re super excited to have more room for all of our students,” says Melanie Porter, Reading Academy Cohort Leader, at Bushland Elementary.

The new elementary school differs from the old one in that it provides new features like collaboration spaces for each grade level, more storage, and upgraded technology.

“We know that our kids are very fluent with technology more than almost anything else,” says Tenille Mitchell, Instructional Coach, at Bushland Elementary.

The new build also has upgraded security features, with classrooms strategically placed, special entry and exit points, high-tech doors, fencing, and a communication system.

“And I think one of the most important things is that it is safe and that we can keep our kiddos completely safe with the push of a button,” says Mitchell.

“We’re always telling them that this is our school family and we are their safe keepers and so that’s our job is to give them a place to learn and they can’t learn if they don’t feel safe. Once they feel safe, then that’s when learning can begin,” says Brandi Rankin, Principal of Bushland Elementary.

One first-grade teacher who has been a part of the district for 32 years actually taught the project manager of the new building, back when he was in first grade. She says it’s incredible to see the growth and watch things come full circle.

“And so to be in this building is amazing and I’m going to cry because it’s just amazing for the people who are out here, the children, the staff, and it’s just amazing. It’s a great building and it’s going to help us grow,” said Loretta Summers, first grade teacher at Bushland Elementary.

Construction continues for Bushland ISD, with the new high school expected to be completed and ready at the start of the 2024 school year.

