AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Vineyards of Amarillo and the Amarillo Area Corvette Club is hosting a free car show event this weekend.

The event will include food, music, raffles and awards and is free for all participants and spectators.

The car show will be this Saturday August 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be located at the Vineyards Housing Development, on the half mile marker South of Loop 335 on Broadway.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. for those who aren’t pre-registered.

Amarillo Area Corvette Club, Vineyards of Amarillo hosting free car show (Source: Amarillo Area Corvette Club)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.