3rd annual Tractor Parade and Jubilee in Hereford happening this Saturday

The Deaf Smith County Historical Society’s third annual Tractor Parade and Jubilee will kick...
The Deaf Smith County Historical Society's third annual Tractor Parade and Jubilee will kick off this Saturday in Hereford.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Historical Society’s third annual Tractor Parade and Jubilee will kick off this Saturday in Hereford.

Organizers say festivities will begin with a parade at 10:00 a.m. at Dameron Park in Downtown Hereford.

Hereford High School’s Mighty Maroon Band will help lead the parade down the traditional route via East Park Avenue and Main Street.

Organizers say pedal tractors powered by youngsters will be in the caravan. Prizes for the Most Unique, Oldest tractors, and the tractor owner who travels the greatest distance to participate will be awarded.

The Deaf Smith Historical Society will conduct raffles throughout the day with tickets available at a booth in the park on Saturday. The top raffle prize is a $200 meat pack from Beef Capital of the World Fine Meats.

The Historical Society will also be selling T-shirts, cookbooks, copies of Deaf Smith County, the Land of its People, and baked goods.

The event will feature activities for youth including bouncy houses, face painting, hay rides and a scavenger hunt.

A disc jockey will spin music during the day and a cornhole game is also planned, according to organizers.

Food trucks and vendors offering a wide variety of food items and wares will be near the park.

Organizers say the Tractor Parade and Jubilee is a tribute to local agriculture, providing an opportunity to view the iconic iron plow horses dating across decades that helped to make the High Plains a vast agricultural area.

